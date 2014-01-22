McNeese Hoops Falls in Doubleheader Against Nicholls

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese State senior Cecilia Okoye recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and a career high 19 rebounds in a 71-63 Southland Conference loss to Nicholls Tuesday night. The loss is only the second home loss of the season for the Cowgirls as they fall to 11-7 on the season and 4-3 in conference play. Nicholls improves to 9-9 overall and also 4-3 in the SLC.

"We didn't do a god job on defense in the second half and Nicholls did a good job in double teaming Allison," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams.

Baggett, the Cowgirls' leading scorer and the league's second leading scorer who came into the game averaging 18.2 ppg., was held to five points on the night. Baggett was double teamed every time she touched the ball and scored her first points of the game with 4:33 left to play.

Sophomore guard Jayln Johnson and senior Arianna James also scored in double figures for the Cowgirls, both scoring a season high. Johnson scored 17 points and James scored 10.

Nicholls placed two players in double figures with White scoring a game high 22. KK Babin scored 14 while Jenny Nash led the Colonels with 11 rebounds.

McNeese held a 34-25 halftime lead and held its largest lead of the game of 11 points with 3:10 left in the first half but Nicholls outscored the Cowgirls 46-29 in the second half. McNeese controlled the boards by outrebounding Nicholls 53-36 but the Cowgirls turned the ball over a season high 21 times and Nicholls scored 19 points off those turnovers.

Nicholls came out in the second half and outscored the Cowgirls 15-4 in the first seven minutes to take a 40-39 lead. The lead changed several times until Nicholls took the lead for good on a Babin layup with 11:36 left to play.

The Cowgirls got as close as five points (57-62) with 2:39 left in the game on a Johnson layup but Nicholls responded by scoring the next four points to take a 57-66 lead with 1:44. From this point on, McNeese fouled in an attempt to win the game.

McNeese will take a nine-day break before hosting Central Arkansas on Jan. 30 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.