Team National to respond to 7On Your Side report

In response to a recent 7On Your Side report, a number of local people reached out to KPLC through Facebook, saying that they had good experiences with Team National and that many of them have found it quite profitable to sell memberships.

Some commenters pointed out that Team National has an A-plus rating and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau in Florida.

Carmen Million, president of the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau, said that the rating and accreditation do not carry over to the Lake Area.

"Each Better Business Bureau is an autonomous organization. We're each governed by our own board of directors, although we all have to meet the same standards, and while according to BBB records, they are an accredited A plus member with the Better Business Bureau in Florida, they are not an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau in Southwest Louisiana," Million said. "If a company wants to become a member of the Better Business Bureau, they must submit an application."

Million has contacted the Louisiana Attorney General and is still gathering information on Team National in order to provide information to consumers who call her office.

On Tuesday, KPLC interviewed two Independent Marketing Directors from Team National -- one from Lake Charles and one from Baton Rouge. Their comments will air Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The original 7On Your Side report is available HERE.



