School Board votes to consolidate Reynaud - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

School Board votes to consolidate Reynaud; delays decision on Ralph Wilson, JFK

The Calcasieu Parish School Board on Tuesday voted to move forward with the consolidation of Reynaud Middle School.

Staff recommended that Reynaud students be transferred to Molo Middle, Oak Park Middle and schools of choice. The closure is expected to save $1.49 million. 

The board voted to delay the decision on closure possibility for Ralph Wilson Elementary until November. 

They then voted to have the study on closure recommendations for John F. Kennedy Elementary, to also be delayed until November. 

The board is considering the closures after staff notified them in December of a projected $10 million budget shortfall for 2014-2015.

T.H. Watkins was removed from the list of schools being considered for consolidation by the Committee in December. JFK Elementary School was added to the list to be considered for a study.

Concerned parents, teachers, administrators and families came out in force at a special meeting at the School Board Office.

