Full house for meeting on possible school closures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Concerned parents, teachers, administrators and families came out in force Tuesday afternoon at a special meeting at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Office.

The meeting, which began at 4:45 p.m., is to discuss the possible closure of three schools in the Lake Charles area: Ralph Wilson Elementary, Reynaud Middle School and John F. Kennedy Elementary.

KPLC's Erica Bivens reports that the people attended the meeting wearing school colors to show support.

Bivens said the meeting room is full, and people are being forced to sit outside.

