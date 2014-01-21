Louisiana Fire Marshal issues statewide burn advisory

The State Fire Marshal's Office has issued a burn advisory for the entire state of Louisiana.

Although the measure is not a burn ban, the office urges citizens to use caution when lighting outdoor fires, due to dry and windy weather conditions across the state.



"Our state has experienced an excessive number of out of control brush fires directly related to the intentional burning of trash and debris," said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning in a news release.

As such, his office urges citizens to wait to burn debris until conditions improve.



"In addition to open-land damage, local fire officials have reported a number of structures damaged or destroyed in recent weeks as a result of small debris fires getting out of hand. Many of those structures contained valuable equipment which was also damaged or destroyed by fire," Browning added.

The State Fire Marshal's Office would like to remind citizens that starting fires on others' lands through either malice or criminal negligence can result in civil and criminal penalties.



Anyone with information about suspected arson is urged to call the Fire Marshal's toll-free Arson Hotline at 1-866-946-1097, or you may submit an anonymous web tip online HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.