Bald, beautiful, and nesting in Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Senator David Vitter says he will run for Governor of Louisiana. The announcement came this morning, and we'll have more at noon. You can also read about it HERE.

Also today, dash-cam video of a Houston area police officer stopping to toss a football with a boy he didn't know has gone viral. We'll show you how the officer's act of kindness has melted hearts around the world.

Plus, a dramatic ice rescue caught on tape: a man trying to save his dog falls into a frozen lake. People nearby were able to call 9-1-1 and get the man help just in time.

And speaking of creatures great and small, we'll show you how bald eagles are showing up in great numbers in the New Orleans area. Folks are getting a chance to see the beautiful birds nest around Pontchartrain Park. For more on that story, click HERE.



In weather, Ben tells me temperatures are steadily dropping with gusty winds up to 30 mph at times. Tonight it will be downright freezing. How cold will it get, and what about tomorrow? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for all the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!