Bald, beautiful, and nesting in Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Senator David Vitter says he will run for Governor of Louisiana. The announcement came this morning, and we'll have more at noon. You can also read about it HERE.

Also today, dash-cam video of a Houston area police officer stopping to toss a football with a boy he didn't know has gone viral. We'll show you how the officer's act of kindness has melted hearts around the world.

Plus, a dramatic ice rescue caught on tape: a man trying to save his dog falls into a frozen lake.  People nearby were able to call 9-1-1 and get the man help just in time. 

And speaking of creatures great and small, we'll show you how bald eagles are showing up in great numbers in the New Orleans area. Folks are getting a chance to see the beautiful birds nest around Pontchartrain Park. For more on that story, click HERE.

In weather, Ben tells me temperatures are steadily dropping with gusty winds up to 30 mph at times. Tonight it will be downright freezing. How cold will it get, and what about tomorrow? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for all the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

