Vitter to run for Governor, residents and politicians react - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vitter to run for Governor, residents and politicians react

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter. (Source: Wikimedia) Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter. (Source: Wikimedia)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter will be a candidate in Louisiana's 2015 governor's race.

Vitter announced his plans in an email to supporters on Tuesday, saying "I believe that as our next governor, I can have a bigger impact addressing the unique challenges and opportunities we face in Louisiana."

"I like it" said Daniel Sherman of Lake Charles.  "I like the values that David Vitter represents not only for us here in Louisiana but for the country and he's got my full support".

Vitter's announcement ends months of speculation.  His decision is expected to influence which other potential candidates enter the race.

Gov. Bobby Jindal is term-limited. 

"I'm pretty sure there will be a number of candidates who express their interest in running for this office but will say that I enjoyed working with him on these two very important issues and I appreciate his position on these two important issues" said Jindal.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne has said he will run for governor, along with state Rep. John Bel Edwards, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. Others are considering the position.

Vitter can run for governor without forfeiting his current position, which isn't up for re-election until 2016.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly