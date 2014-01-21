Vitter to run for Governor, residents and politicians react

Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter will be a candidate in Louisiana's 2015 governor's race.

Vitter announced his plans in an email to supporters on Tuesday, saying "I believe that as our next governor, I can have a bigger impact addressing the unique challenges and opportunities we face in Louisiana."

"I like it" said Daniel Sherman of Lake Charles. "I like the values that David Vitter represents not only for us here in Louisiana but for the country and he's got my full support".



Vitter's announcement ends months of speculation. His decision is expected to influence which other potential candidates enter the race.

Gov. Bobby Jindal is term-limited.

"I'm pretty sure there will be a number of candidates who express their interest in running for this office but will say that I enjoyed working with him on these two very important issues and I appreciate his position on these two important issues" said Jindal.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne has said he will run for governor, along with state Rep. John Bel Edwards, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. Others are considering the position.

Vitter can run for governor without forfeiting his current position, which isn't up for re-election until 2016.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.