Elton Louviere laid to rest

The famed Southwest Louisiana artist Elton Louviere was laid to rest on Monday, and KPLC's Gerron Jordan was at the funeral honoring Louviere's life away from the canvas.

Louviere was 83 years old when he passed away in his Moss Bluff home last week.

The man's artwork is as much of a staple to Southwest Louisiana as the food or the culture, and on Monday, hundreds gathered to pay their final respects.

Louviere was born in September of 1930 in Patoutville, Louisiana. He became known for his vibrant, light-filled art depicting Louisiana landscapes, his waterfowl paintings and his approachable style.

Aside from his art, Louviere was also a man of great passion and faith.

Louviere was married to his beloved wife Patricia for over 60 years, and together they built their family. He became a father to six, a grandfather to nine and a great-grandfather to one. His son Rennie delivered the eulogy.

"You all know him as Elton Louviere, a talented artist who happened to be a really nice guy, but to us, he was Dad, the guy who always made us feel safe," said Rennie.

Rennie shared a side of his father that many of us would have been lucky to know.

"I had a super dad, and it doesn't seem that I could ever even dream to be as good a father as he was to his children. He gave me something to strive for," Rennie said.

Louviere was a man whose life and legacy would be too big to fill any canvas.

