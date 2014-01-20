Local groups mark MLK Day by serving community - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local groups mark MLK Day by serving community

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Several local groups marked this Martin Luther King Junior Day by serving their community.

The Zeta Psi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority took part in the Day of Service by helping out at Abraham's Tent in Lake Charles.

"We're all about giving back, and as I stated, that's what our mission is. Instead of being at home and not doing anything, we are getting out in our community and supporting our community in volunteering our services," said Loretta Spruel of the event.

"This is something that we're charged to do. We're excited about it. We're happy about it," Spruel added.

A second event, called America's Sunday Supper, was held Monday at 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 551 in Lake Charles.

