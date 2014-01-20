McNeese announces 2014 spring SAGE program

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

McNeese State University has announced the schedule for its spring SAGE program, the theme of which is "Louisiana Lagniappe."

The program will offer a series of short lectures and discussions that are open to the public on Monday afternoons from 3-4 p.m. on the McNeese campus.

The cost is $45 for all seven lectures. The series will be held in the La Jeunesse Room in Holbrook Student Union (Old Ranch).

Spring SAGE lecture dates, topics and presenters are as follows:

Jan. 20 – Adventures of a Travel Photographer – Keith Monroe, published photographer.

Feb. 3 – Ghosts of Louisiana's Political Past – Louisiana Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne. This lecture will be held at the SEED Center.

Feb. 24 – The Unbearable Lightness of Begging: Carnivalesque Laughter in the South Louisiana Mardi Gras" – Dr. Barry Ancelet, head of the Department of Modern Languages at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A luncheon with Ancelet as guest speaker will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Club prior to his presentation. Cost is $20.

March 10 – A Voudou Priestess: The Legend and Reality of Marie Laveau – Carolyn Morrow Long, former research associate at the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C.

March 24 – Forever Bloomers – Perennials – Louisiana's Native Plants – Jeff McMillian, Louisiana Master Gardner and manager of mail-order nursery, Almost Eden, in Merryville.

April 14 – Pageants, Parlors and Pretty Women: Race and Beauty in the 20th Century South – Dr. Blain Roberts, associate professor of American history at California State University.

April 28 – Louisiana Hayride: The Women Who Played the Hayride – Kevin Fontenot, a scholar of the American South and its music, and Caroline Gnagy, scholar and musician.

For more information or to register, call McNeese Leisure Learning at 337-475-5616 or go to www.mcneese.edu/leisure.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.