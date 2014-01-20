Suspect arrested in Lafayette shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred on January 18 at about 2 a.m. on West Grant St. in Lafayette.

"According to witnesses, the suspect and victim were involved in a private lot crash. The two men exited their vehicles and began arguing, at which time the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim in the lower back," said Paul Mouton, Spokesperson for the Lafayette Police, in a news release.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Following an investigation, Lafayette Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Devin Benjamin of Lafayette on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder.



On January 18 at about 6 p.m., Benjamin turned himself in to law enforcement without incident.

Benjamin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

