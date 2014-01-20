Crowley woman charged with theft, crimes against the elderly

A Crowley woman has been charged with Felony Theft and Crimes Against the Elderly.

Crowley Police say they received a complaint regarding a caregiver taking funds from an elderly person that she was tending to.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that thousands of dollars were being diverted from the elderly person to the caregiver.

"Investigators believe that the person being cared for was tricked ... into releasing the funds by the caregiver," said Chief KP Gibson in a news release.



Crowley Police arrested 51-year-old Cynthia Gauthreaux of Crowley. She was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of felony theft and crimes against the elderly.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.