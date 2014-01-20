Crime Roundup: Two sex offenders arrested in Lake Area

A 33-year-old Iowa man and a 48-year-old Sulphur man have been charged with failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Eric Jermaine Deboest, of Iowa, was arrested Friday morning by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deboest was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in April 2003. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Wesley Perry Vincent, of Sulphur, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Vincent was arrested following a traffic stop. Vincent did not have identification on him, which is required for all sex offenders, Myers said.

Vincent, who was convicted of indecency with a child in the past, was also charged with driving with a suspended license. He is being held on a $11,000 bond.

Local men facing DWI charges

Two local men are facing multiple-offense DWI charges following their arrests, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Francisco Javier Razo, 31, was arrested Dec. 28 by Sulphur Police while driving in the 700 block of East Napoleon Street. He was held in the Sulphur jail until Sunday, when he was transferred to the CCC.

Razo, of Sulphur, was charged with fourth-offense DWI, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer and contempt of court. He is being held on a $27,000 bond.

Thomas R. Sturgeon, 39, was arrested by state police late Thursday night while driving on La. 389.

Sturgeon, of DeQuincy, was charged with third-offense DWI and careless operation. He is being held on a $21,000 bond.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Ramon Paul, 20, New Iberia: possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding, driving with a suspended license. Bond: $50,600.

• Johnny L. Thompson, 31, Jackson, Miss.: possession of 400 or more grams of cocaine. Bond: $50,000.

• Larry Joseph Bates Jr., 44, Lake Charles: domestic abuse battery. Bond: $50,000.

• Steven Glenn Hollie, 54, Sulphur: three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $45,000.

• Jawoski J. Delcambre, 23, New Iberia: possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number. Bond: $30,000.

• Johnny Joe Hope, 27, Sulphur: drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $25,000.

• Jesse Lynn Hughes, 32, Sulphur: aggravated battery. Bond: $25,000.

• Calvin James Catalon Jr., 34, Lafayette: possession of 400 or more grams of cocaine, resisting an officer by refusal to show identification.

• Douglas Paul Browning, 49, Lake Charles: simple battery of the infirm.

