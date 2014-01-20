Teens toss homemade bombs at people & houses

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continues in downtown Lake Charles with a parade and a family day event. We'll have a live update at noon.

In Baton Rouge, four teenagers are accused of making homemade explosives and throwing them at people and homes! A 17-year-old and three juveniles have been arrested. Read more about it HERE.

Plus, the Internet is changing the way people shop. Just ask retail chains – they're taking massive hits because of it.

And a Great Dane in Kansas makes a great journey. He went off on a 150 mile walk by himself – over nine months. Now he's been found and reunited with his family.

In weather, Ben tells me to be on a lookout for some very active weather this week. We start off with a pretty warm day – going into the upper 70's this afternoon. However, the clouds will increase tonight with some possible spotty showers overnight. Then we begin getting cooler tomorrow with freezing temperatures later in the week with some cold rain. You can get more details on what to expect during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

We'll also have a bit of sports news for you Astros fans. You're getting a chance to see some of your favorite baseball stars here in Lake Charles. We'll tell you all about it at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!