Teens toss homemade bombs at people & houses

Blaine Burkett. (Source: WAFB/East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Blaine Burkett. (Source: WAFB/East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continues in downtown Lake Charles with a parade and a family day event. We'll have a live update at noon.

In Baton Rouge, four teenagers are accused of making homemade explosives and throwing them at people and homes! A 17-year-old and three juveniles have been arrested. Read more about it HERE.

Plus, the Internet is changing the way people shop. Just ask retail chains – they're taking massive hits because of it.

And a Great Dane in Kansas makes a great journey. He went off on a 150 mile walk by himself – over nine months. Now he's been found and reunited with his family.

In weather, Ben tells me to be on a lookout for some very active weather this week. We start off with a pretty warm day – going into the upper 70's this afternoon. However, the clouds will increase tonight with some possible spotty showers overnight. Then we begin getting cooler tomorrow with freezing temperatures later in the week with some cold rain. You can get more details on what to expect during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

We'll also have a bit of sports news for you Astros fans. You're getting a chance to see some of your favorite baseball stars here in Lake Charles. We'll tell you all about it at noon, and you can read more HERE.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

