Lake Charles man hosting youth revival tour

For Ryant Piper of Lake Charles, church is like home.

"Just having a family that you know you can go to that will support you every time," said Piper. "It's the most important thing in the world."

Piper is a musician for his church in DeRidder. Now, he's taking his inspiration on the road and Lake Charles is one of his stops. Piper, along with his brothers who own a local production company that host various church events, are planning a youth revival tour to encourage young adults across Louisiana to show them what going to church has to offer.

"We're trying to really just go city to city to spark up young people and to bring more young people together," said Piper. "One setting. All denominations, all religions, all churches. We're just young people that said, "Hey. Let's put this thing together and make it happen for our generation."

At 23-years-old, Piper has already helped host two youth revivals including one in his college town of Lorman, Mississippi, where he attended Alcorn State University. He's also hosted another revival in DeRidder.

"I had my little testimony of when God really dealt with me as far as a young person with my struggle a few years ago," said Piper. "Once I realized who I am and once I looked at myself in the mirror and realized that God, this isn't me. That's when my life completely changed. I pretty much became a better person and ever since that day, that's when I realized, that "Hey, I got a better calling."

Now he hopes to help others do the same.

"I vision the place filled with young people more than what the seats are in here," said Piper.

The revival will be held at Word of Hope Family Worship Center located at 3975 E. Prien Lake Rd on Friday and Saturday, February 7-8 at 7 p.m.

The event will be open to the public.

