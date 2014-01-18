Duck Dynasty visits Lake Charles Boat and RV Show

The Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport and RV Show continued today at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The 29th annual event showcases some of the industry's finest brand name boats and RV's.

Attendees had plenty to check out, from helicopter rides and fishing games to various booths. Even one of the world's largest mobile aquariums was on display.

Chuck Devereaux, with Bass Tubs, says there's, "5,000 gallons in this one right here, it's 45 foot long, runs down the road. I do shows all over the United States."

Another vendor, Jim Pepper, with Duck Camp USA says he's been doing 30 shows a year, "And I've traveled in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana because I'm from Austin Texas."

Vendors say the turnout has been great, so far. But it may in part be due to A&E's hit TV series 'Duck Dynasty.'

Justin Martin made an appearance at the show Saturday to greet Lake Charles fans and sign some autographs.

"The Central Gulf Coast Boat Show invited me down to meet our great fans down here. I heard Lake Charles rated the highest on the Season 4 premiere, they told me something like 52% of the households watched it down here, so, hey why not there's a bunch of rednecks down here too," said Martin.

The boat and RV show continues Sunday.

For event information: http://centralgulfcoastboatrvshow.com/