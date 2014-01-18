Musicians selected from across the state to perform Sunday

A prestigious group of musicians is preparing for a one-time only concert at McNeese State University.

It's the Louisiana Intercollegiate Honor Band.

About 100 musicians are rehearsing for an upcoming concert, but it's not just McNeese students.

McNeese Band Director, Dr. Jay Jacobs, says "11 different universities in the state are representing students in the Honor Band. Students apply in November for the band and then they are selected and nominated by their band directors at the universities for participation."

Local musician Zachary Alcantara, explains his reaction to finding out he was selected, "Oh it's always a privilege to be asked to play."

Alcantara is one of 12 McNeese students in the Honor Band. While it's a privilege, many musicians will travel across the state for a one-time concert.

"It's really a selection just for this weekend. They come in rehearse Friday night, Saturday and a little bit on Sunday and a concert on Sunday and that's it," said Jacobs.

And with only a few days to prepare, it's an ambitious goal.

"It's a lot in a very little bit of time, so it's demanding and taxing. But the students are very talented, obviously they're the best musicians in the state, so it's a fantastic group to listen to and be around," said Jacobs.

Taylor Moore is a McNeese music major, she's also in the Wind Symphony. As you can imagine, that plus the Honor Band is a lot to take on.

"We obviously have a lot of music stuff to do so it's a lot, it's time consuming, but I wouldn't change it for anything," said Moore.

Frank Wickes, retired from Louisiana State University, is directing the Honor Band, which will perform 30 to 40 minutes of actual music.

"Carmina Burana, the entire piece is being played. Folks will certainly recognize that, as well as some standard band pieces," said Jacobs.

While it's a short time to prepare, Jacobs says they'll be ready.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will take place at 2 P.M. at the McNeese Fine Arts Theatre, on Sunday.