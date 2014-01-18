Musicians selected from across the state to perform Sunday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Musicians selected from across the state to perform Sunday

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A prestigious group of musicians is preparing for a one-time only concert at McNeese State University.

It's the Louisiana Intercollegiate Honor Band.

About 100 musicians are rehearsing for an upcoming concert, but it's not just McNeese students.

McNeese Band Director, Dr. Jay Jacobs, says "11 different universities in the state are representing students in the Honor Band. Students apply in November for the band and then they are selected and nominated by their band directors at the universities for participation."

Local musician Zachary Alcantara, explains his reaction to finding out he was selected, "Oh it's always a privilege to be asked to play."

Alcantara is one of 12 McNeese students in the Honor Band. While it's a privilege, many musicians will travel across the state for a one-time concert.

"It's really a selection just for this weekend. They come in rehearse Friday night, Saturday and a little bit on Sunday and a concert on Sunday and that's it," said Jacobs.

And with only a few days to prepare, it's an ambitious goal.

"It's a lot in a very little bit of time, so it's demanding and taxing. But the students are very talented, obviously they're the best musicians in the state, so it's a fantastic group to listen to and be around," said Jacobs.

Taylor Moore is a McNeese music major, she's also in the Wind Symphony. As you can imagine, that plus the Honor Band is a lot to take on.

"We obviously have a lot of music stuff to do so it's a lot, it's time consuming, but I wouldn't change it for anything," said Moore.

Frank Wickes, retired from Louisiana State University, is directing the Honor Band, which will perform 30 to 40 minutes of actual music. 

"Carmina Burana, the entire piece is being played. Folks will certainly recognize that, as well as some standard band pieces," said Jacobs.

While it's a short time to prepare, Jacobs says they'll be ready.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will take place at 2 P.M. at the McNeese Fine Arts Theatre, on Sunday.

 

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

