Kids compete for Grand Champion at hog show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kids compete for Grand Champion at hog show

(Source: MGN Online/MidwestAGnet.com) (Source: MGN Online/MidwestAGnet.com)

It was the last day at the Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show and it was all about the hogs.

"I'm gonna show both of my pigs today," said nine-year-old Grace Boudreaux.

Hog owners were ready to jump in the ring with their eyes on the prize.  

"I'm gonna get a belt buckle," said 15-year-old Jacob Hassien.

"I have one hog that should do real good" said 14-year-old Carli Fontenot.

For some, it's simply the drive of competition.

"I've had the most luck out of my whole family and we all compete against each other," said 12-year-old Grant Recca.

For others, it's a chance to prove the work paid off.

"It's up to me you know," said Fontenot. "It's something no one can say oh you didn't do that."

And with the other animals out of the way, these veterans said they can compete for what they came here for.

"I like to win belt buckles and trophies and I've been around it since I've been born," said Recca.

But for the ultimate winner, it's a title of Grand Champion.

"That's the overall best and the best that was bred in Louisiana," said 15-year-old Zachary Kershaw.

And even with the best in Louisiana named, these hog owners said it's not always about the prize.  

"There's hard work that goes into breeding and raising these animals so there's satisfaction when it comes to winning it," said Kershaw.

Copyright 2014 KPLC All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly