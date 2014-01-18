McNeese Wide Receiver Diontae Spencer Invited to NFLPA Bowl

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette:

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State standout wide receiver and kick returner Diontae Spencer has been added to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as a member of the American team roster and will take part in the event that is played on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Carson, California.

Spencer, who wrapped up a record-breaking career at McNeese this past fall, reported to California on Thursday night after getting the invite earlier in the day.

Played at the Home Depot Center, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and will also be available on the ESPN Watch app on mobile units and tablets.

Spencer's squad will be coached by former NFL head coach Dennis Green. He and Lamar long snapper Chris Maikranz are the only two representatives from the Southland Conference.

Recently named the CFPA National All-Purpose Performer of the Year, Spencer led the Southland Conference with 1,895 all-purpose yards and a 145.8 yards per game average. He hauled in 835 receiving yards, a school record 853 kickoff return yards, 152 yards on punt returns and 55 rushing. He was named first team all-SLC as a wide receiver and second team as a kick returner.

He tied a FCS record while setting a school and conference mark with three kick returns for touchdowns (2 kickoff, 1 punt) at Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 9 and set a school single-game record while tying a season and career mark with two kickoffs returned for scores.

His 365 all-purpose yards against SFA set a new single-game school and Southland record.

For his performance in that game, he became the first player ever (FCS and FBS) to earn four national player of the week honors by the CFPA.

Spencer also set a school single-game record early in the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 40.5 kickoff return average (minimum of four KORs).

Also on the season, Spencer was a two-time SLC special teams player of the week, earned all-Louisiana honorable mention honors, and an all-American honorable mention by Beyond Sports Network.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a premiere post-season all-star game for draft-eligible college players. The week-long schedule provides participants with a first-class professional experience while introducing them to the business of the National Football League.

Founded in 2012, the annual game gives prospective NFL players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. In 2013, scouts from every NFL club and other professional leagues attended the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl's practices and game. Nearly 100 scouts not only watched the live practices and game but also conducted player interviews and reviewed tape. Peak television ratings for the 2013 game surpassed the East-West Shrine game and bested the Senior Bowl in overall impressions. The 2013 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl was ESPN's highest-rated collegiate program on game day.

Participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl have the unique opportunity to network with and learn from current and former NFL players. Under the guidance of National Team Head Coach Dick Vermeil and American Team Head Coach Denny Green, pro-football players and coaching legends worked with the game's future stars, giving them first-hand insight on what it takes to win on and off of the field.