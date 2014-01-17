Consumers spending on big ticket items at Boat and RV Show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Consumers spending on big ticket items at Boat and RV Show

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

So with the economy on the rebound, does that mean consumers are splashing out on big ticket items like boats and RV's? KPLC's Erica Bivens went to the 29th Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport and RV Show in Lake Charles to find out.

There was a lot to see at this year's 29th Annual Boat and RV show.

Big ticket items, like this $73,000 RV, complete with fireplace, was just one of many on display.

For many, it was a chance to walk through, or climb aboard a luxury item.

"We're just relaxing and wanting to see the boats and the RV's," said attendee Joe Liprie.

Others came looking for something specific.

"We're looking for the smaller type like this one for $13,000," said attendee David Caruthers.

But for vendors, it was an opportunity to make a sale.

And with the uptick of the Lake Charles economy, vendors say sales reflect that.

Thomas Harelson has been coming to this Lake Charles event for some 20 years.

"And that's why I come, because there's a lot of good people. And, a lot of good sales come from Lake Charles," said Harelson.

Johnny Klontzakis, with Happy Trails RV, agrees, saying he's been a vendor here for the past decade, "Absolutely, we've seen a pretty good increase here lately."

While he says the RV industry took a hit when the economy did, they're now making a comeback.

"Everything's pretty much back on track. We're doing well, you know, the industry is back, the innovation is there, the manufacturers are excited, dealers are excited, it's going to be a good year," said Klontzakis.

A similar story for boat vendors like Eric Bourg, with Watercraft Plus, "People are asking, they're coming with a lot more questions than they did last year. Yeah, starting to see it, starting to trickle in."

While a lot more growth is expected for the lake area in the coming years, it only means more sales for these luxury-type industries.

For show information, hours, admission fees and more visit: http://centralgulfcoastboatrvshow.com/

Copyright 2014 KPLC All rights reserved.

