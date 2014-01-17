MLK celebration kicks off in Lake Charles

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, but celebrations began Friday in Lake Charles.

The annual MLK Memorial Breakfast was held Friday morning at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, kicking off the 30th Martin Luther King Jr. Festival.

Six local high school choirs performed at the event, and local essay contest winners spoke to members of several churches and organizations.

Jamie Landor, a student at Combre-Fondel Elementary School, was among the Calcasieu Parish winners in the MLK essay Contest.

"As spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King, 'If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward,'" Landor said during her presentation.

Other highlights at the event included the MLK Unsung Hero awards.

The MLK Parade rolls through downtown Lake Charles at 11 a.m. on Monday. The parade route begins at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

