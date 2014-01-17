Coushatta Casino Resort celebrates 19th anniversary

The Coushatta Casino Resort celebrated its 19th anniversary on Friday.

The event featured a speech by former Allen Parish District Attorney Doug Hebert as well as a special performance by tribal dancers.

The casino, owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, is located in Kinder on La. 165.

Hebert was DA when the casino was started. He spoke about the long process the Coushatta Tribe went through to get state and federal approval to operate the casino.

Hebert also praised tribal Chairman Lovelin Poncho for including a clause in the compact with the state those many years ago.

The clause, according to Hebert, has led to the Coushatta Tribe giving over $100 million to local government agencies since 1995.

Hebert also mentioned that the new $8.5 million Allen Parish Jail and administrative complex is being built with money given to the parish by the Coushatta Tribe.

"As many of you know, my son (Doug Hebert III) is the Sheriff," Hebert said. "He has already started a new jail and administrative complex. He's been able to do that without doing one tax largely -- almost completely so -- because of the very generous contributions by the Coushatta Tribe. (The contributions) have helped the Sheriff's Office and so many others."

The celebration continues Sunday at the resort casino. From 7-10 p.m., $1,900 will be awarded every 19 minutes, and two grand prizes of $19,000 will be awarded at 11 p.m.

