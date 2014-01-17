Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day on Jan. 17

Every year, the State of Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. This year, that day falls on January 17. Arbor Day will be observed nationally on April 25, 2014.



In honor of this event, several communities in Southwest Louisiana are hosting Arbor Day events, including the following:

Crowley:

The City of Crowley held its Arbor Day Celebration on January 17 at 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Depot, located at 10 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley.



Lafayette:

The Northeast Gateway Coterie, in conjunction with the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Planning Division and TreesAcadiana, will be planting 80-100 native trees and more than 300 native shrubs and grasses on January 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Acorn Drive and Louisiana Avenue F. Jambalaya will be provided by Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. For more information, contact Heather Finley with TreesAcadiana at 337-501-9261 or email Eric Castille at yardmaneric@aol.com.

The LSU AgCenter also offered the following tips in regard to planting trees:

The hole being dug for the tree to be planted should be twice the diameter of the root ball and no deeper than the height of the root ball.

If the roots of a tree grown in a container are tightly packed, unwrap or cut some of the roots to encourage spreading after the tree is planted.



If the root balls of trees waiting to be planted have been secured with burlap or other materials, remember to remove any nails, nylon twine or wire basket or burlap prior to planting.



Make the top of the root ball level with or slightly above the surrounding soil. Do not plant trees too deep.

If a tree is tall enough to be unstable, secure it with two or three stakes driven firmly into the ground just beyond the root ball. To tie the tree to the stakes, use strips of cloth or nylon stockings – or use wire covered with a piece of garden hose where it touches the trunk tied to the stakes and then to the trunk of the tree. Leave the support in place no more than 9-12 months.

Keep the area 1 to 2 feet out from the trunk of a newly planted tree mulched and free from weeds and grass. This encourages the tree to establish faster by eliminating competition from grass roots.



The AgCenter also suggested planting any of the following native Louisiana trees: bald cypress, Southern Magnolia, river birch, crape myrtles, maples, oriental magnolias, nuttall oak, southern live oak, shumard oak and willow oak.

For more information, visit the Arbor Day site for Louisiana or the LSU AgCenter web site.



