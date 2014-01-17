Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day on Jan. 17 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day on Jan. 17

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Every year, the State of Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. This year, that day falls on January 17. Arbor Day will be observed nationally on April 25, 2014.

In honor of this event, several communities in Southwest Louisiana are hosting Arbor Day events, including the following:

Crowley:

The City of Crowley held its Arbor Day Celebration on January 17 at 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Depot, located at 10 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley.

Lafayette:

The Northeast Gateway Coterie, in conjunction with the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Planning Division and TreesAcadiana, will be planting 80-100 native trees and more than 300 native shrubs and grasses on January 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Acorn Drive and Louisiana Avenue F. Jambalaya will be provided by Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. For more information, contact Heather Finley with TreesAcadiana at 337-501-9261 or email Eric Castille at yardmaneric@aol.com.

The LSU AgCenter also offered the following tips in regard to planting trees:

The hole being dug for the tree to be planted should be twice the diameter of the root ball and no deeper than the height of the root ball.

If the roots of a tree grown in a container are tightly packed, unwrap or cut some of the roots to encourage spreading after the tree is planted.

If the root balls of trees waiting to be planted have been secured with burlap or other materials, remember to remove any nails, nylon twine or wire basket or burlap prior to planting.

Make the top of the root ball level with or slightly above the surrounding soil. Do not plant trees too deep.

If a tree is tall enough to be unstable, secure it with two or three stakes driven firmly into the ground just beyond the root ball. To tie the tree to the stakes, use strips of cloth or nylon stockings – or use wire covered with a piece of garden hose where it touches the trunk tied to the stakes and then to the trunk of the tree. Leave the support in place no more than 9-12 months.

Keep the area 1 to 2 feet out from the trunk of a newly planted tree mulched and free from weeds and grass. This encourages the tree to establish faster by eliminating competition from grass roots.

The AgCenter also suggested planting any of the following native Louisiana trees: bald cypress, Southern Magnolia, river birch, crape myrtles, maples, oriental magnolias, nuttall oak, southern live oak, shumard oak and willow oak.

For more information, visit the Arbor Day site for Louisiana or the LSU AgCenter web site.

Send your Arbor Day events to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly