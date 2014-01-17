Debarge sentenced to 5 years in stalking case

A 48-year-old Lake Charles man was sentenced to five years in prison on stalking charges. Judge Mike Canaday handed down the sentencing on Gerald Brent Debarge on Friday.

Debarge will serve the sentence consecutively with any other sentences he is already serving, Canaday said. Debarge will be given credit for time served, and he has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case, his ex-wife.



Debarge was removed from the courtroom Friday morning for disruptive behavior. KPLC's Theresa Schimdt reported that Debarge dropped to the floor, began cursing and started singing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee."

Debarge was found guilty on the stalking charge on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 24, 2013, Debarge was found guilty of injuring a police animal and sentenced to two years. Debarge was accused of injuring a police canine, stemming from an incident on Aug. 14, 2012, while police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the stalking charge.

Debarge, whose mouth has been taped shut before in court, also served time for contempt of court for cursing.

He also gained notoriety for his prolific letter writing to various individuals and businesses in the community. Two of those letters resulted in stalking charges.

DeBarge has also pleaded no contest to charges of misdemeanor violation of a protective order in the past.

