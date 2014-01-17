Vail to stand trial in Calcasieu on murder charge

The change-of-venue request for Felix Vail's second-degree murder trial was denied on Friday.

A mock jury selection was held in 14th Judicial District Court. The purpose of the mock selection was to determine whether Vail can receive a fair trial in Calcasieu Parish.

Vail has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 1962 death of his wife, Mary Horton Vail.

Horton was found dead in October 1962 in the Calcasieu River. Felix claimed that she was the victim of a boating accident.

The coroner in 1962 ruled the death as an accidental drowning. The 51-year-old case was reopened, and the death was ruled a homicide by Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke.

