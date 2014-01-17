He's bald, he's beautiful, and he's a dancing machine!

A screen grab of the viral video on the rescue's Facebook page. (Source: Bald Is Beautiful on Facebook)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A man is found shot to death in Jennings. It happened on South Main Street. We've been talking to Police this morning, so look for more at noon. You can also access the info HERE.

Will Felix Vail face a local jury in his trial for a decades-old murder in Lake Charles? KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is inside a local courtroom to find out.

Also today, out with the chairs and in with something bouncy. Third graders in one classroom use yoga balls instead of chairs. Their teacher came up with the idea as a way to challenge her students.

Plus, want to look like the stars, but can't afford the hefty price tag? We'll re-create the style of the rich and famous – without breaking the bank.

In weather, Zach's in for Ben today and he tells me we can expect a pretty nice end of the week. We should have slightly cooler temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 50's with plenty of sunshine. It's going to be colder tonight, but how much colder? And what about the weekend, and Monday's holiday? Get all the answers during Zach's live, local forecast at noon.

And we'll end with a little happy dance as a lovely, bald, beautiful, dog jams to some tunes! Nobody has the moves like Nathan! Check out his video HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!