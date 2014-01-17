Authorities identify Jennings shooting victim, have person of interest

The Associated Press has reported that Kenneth Morrow Sr. was found shot to death outside of his home in Jennings Thursday night. (Monica Grimaldo / KPLC)

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in downtown Jennings.

The Associated Press has reported that Kenneth Morrow Sr. was found shot to death outside of his home by a family member. Police Chief Todd D'Albor said they have a person of interest in the case.

Deputy Chief Danny Semmes told KPLC said Morrow was found in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

The Jeff Davis Parish Corner's Office and the forensics unit from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Jennings Police at 337-275-9002. All callers will remain anonymous.

