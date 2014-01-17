Boil advisory lifted for Starks area

The boil advisory issued for the areas around Evangeline Highway and La. 109 in Starks has been lifted.

Calcasieu Waterworks District 14, Ward 5 officials issued a news release at 9:52 a.m. Friday, rescinding the advisory.

A break in the water supply system around 3 p.m. Wednesday caused a loss of pressure and forced officials to issue the advisory.

The state Department of Health and Hospitals verified that water samples taken showed no signs of coliform bacteria and is safe for consumption.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.