Cowgirls Use Team Effort To Defeat Texas A&M-CC

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:

LAKE CHARLES-- The McNeese women's basketball team gave head coach Brooks Donald Williams the best birthday present via a 79-51 Southland Conference win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Thursday night. With the win, the Cowgirls improve to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the SLC. The win also improves McNeese's home record to 7-1.



"The girls really responded in practice this week and it showed tonight. We preached our defensive effort and we gave that tonight. Hannah Cupit and Allison Baggett did a tremendous job on their best player, holding her to 13 points below her average," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams.



The Cowgirls used a team effort to pick up the victory with all 10 players that played, scored at least four points. The Cowgirls' bench also played a huge part in the win, outscoring the Islanders 32-20.



"This was a total team effort, the rest of the team played their role on defense. I'm so proud of the young ones that came in and out together. It wasn't a planned thing to sub five players at a time during the game. They played so well together the first time we did it so we continued to do it."



McNeese placed four players in double figures and was led by Allison Baggett 's 14. NeTanya Jones recorded her third career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Cupit came off the bench to score a career high 11 points and Cecilia Okoye scored 10 points. Okoye also led the team with five assists.



The Cowgirls made a season high 10 three-pointers and shot a season high 52.6 percent (10-19) from behind the arc. The Cowgirls ended the game shooting 46.8 from the field (29-62) and 68.8 percent from the charity stripe (11-16).



After a 2-2 tie two minutes into the game, the Cowgirls took the lead for good on a Jayln Johnson three-pointer and never looked back. The Cowgirls extended their lead to double figures on one of three treys by Cupit with 12:57 left in the half that gave the Cowgirls an 18-8 lead. McNeese held as much as a 22-point lead with six minutes left in the half and held a 44-25 halftime lead.



The Cowgirls built on their lead in the second half and held its largest lead of 23 points two minutes into the half as well as the final score.



McNeese will continue its five game homestand Saturday when they will host Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. on ESPN3.