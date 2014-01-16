Kids prepare for Calcasieu Parish Livestock Show

Kids took off school Thursday and Friday to try and win first place at the 2014 Calcasieu Parish Jr. Livestock Show.

"I'm hoping to win first, but that's pretty hard to win around here," said 18-year-old Dylan Clopton.

"I feel excited and I hope that I win a belt buckle," said 12-year-old Landon Bourque.

And 16-year-old Sydney Stevens is no newcomer. She's been showing animals since 4th grade.

"I'm just here to get my lambs ready for tomorrow," said Stevens. "I'm getting them clipped and washed and just preparing them for the show."

But it's the goats, lambs, pigs, and steer that are the real stars of this show.

Big Red the bull weighs more than 1,700 pounds.

"They're looking for him to be broad in the shoulder and have big legs and be muscular," said Erica Martin.

And even with big competitions in the next days, it feels more like a family gathering in this arena.

"I love being out here and working with them," said Stevens. "I honestly don't know what I would do without showing, because it has changed my life and I've met amazing people."

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.