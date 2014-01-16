Shane Hanchey, 2013 NFR Tie-Down Roping World Champion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shane Hanchey, 2013 NFR Tie-Down Roping World Champion

Tie-Down Roping.

"We're on a horse, and we're back in there, and the object is to catch the calf as fast as possible. And then we gotta get him down an tie the three legs." -Shane Hanchey

Not your typical sport, but one that Shane Hanchey has been in love with for the past 20 years.

"My first Rodeo I was 4 years old. I was roping ever since I knew what roping was about and watching those guys on TV."

And that dedication paid off. In December, Hanchey won his first Gold Buckle.

"Me winning my first World Title has been a dream come true. Obviously I've been working very hard and perfecting the sport, and to be able to say I was the World Champion for one whole year is amazing in it's self."

But, it wasn't without the support of his family and the Sulphur community.

My mom and dad were there the whole time. My brother was there the whole time. My little sister got there, I think, after the third round, but it's unbelievable to have to support from my city that I did was awesome."

However, the journey doesn't stop here. Hanchey has already begun training for the 2014 season and had his first rodeo last Thursday in Odessa, Texas.

"I gotta get to 75 rodeo's between now and September, and be in the top 15 in the World. My goal has not changed any other year. I want a world title and a gold buckle."

At Your Service, in Sulphur. Rebecca Cade, KPLC 7 Sports.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly