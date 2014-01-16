Two fire houses partner up to raise money for former firefighter

DeQuincy Fire Department and Ward 6 Fire teamed up today from 4-6 p.m. at various intersections in DeQuincy for a boot fundraiser.

All proceeds will go to funeral costs for Dale Pinder, a former DeQuincy firefighter for 15 years. Pinder passed away January 10 from a heart attack. His funeral was yesterday.

Firefighters today say Pinder was a standout character and this was just one way they could give back to him.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have the story tonight on Nightcast.