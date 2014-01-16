Junior Achievements open house teaches attendees about program

Junior Achievement of Southwest Louisiana hosted an open house Thursday for anyone interested in learning more about the program.

Through a dedicated volunteer network, Junior Achievement provides in-school and after-school programs for students in grades K-12. JA offers educational programs that focus on three key content areas: entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy.

Attendees also learned just what students in the program do.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.