Funeral services for artist Elton Louviere today

Funeral services for legendary Louisiana artist Elton Louviere have been finalized.

Louviere passed away Monday, Jan. 13 at the age of 83.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. today at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Theodore.

Louviere, well-known for his paintings and sculptures of the wildlife, culture and landscape of Louisiana, was born Sept. 30, 1930 in Patoutville. He retired in 2011.

Louviere's obituary can be read HERE. You can view KPLC's editorial about Louviere's life HERE.