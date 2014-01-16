Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program training ongoing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program training ongoing

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Tax season is nearly upon us, which is why the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is currently training new volunteers.

An orientation session was held Thursday morning at the United Way office on Ryan St. in Lake Charles. The program provides free tax help for low-income individuals.

Community Impact Director Michelle McInnis said that anyone can volunteer to assist with the program, regardless of previous tax filing experience.

"We need greeters, we need schedulers, we need preparers, and we need reviewers... You don't need any experience in preparing taxes: we train you," said McInnis.

"We're going to actually take a look at the software that the IRS provides us. We're going to go over a bit of tax law. We're going to go over the testing process. Kind of give them some shortcuts -- tips that we've learned over the years," said McInnis.

The VITA program is a partnership between the IRS, United Way, the City of Lake Charles, McNeese State University, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Entergy.

For more information or to sign up, call 337-433-1088, ext. 32.

