Relay for Life kicks off local fundraising efforts

Relay for Life kicked off its local fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society on Thursday with a breakfast at Reeves Uptown Catering in Lake Charles.

Local chairwoman Erin Davison said the event is a great time for volunteers to sign up.

"We are a grassroots fundraising organization and event here. So, we are people fundraising for people," said Davison.

"It is relay for life. We are actually fundraising to sustain life and to provide more services to our cancer survivors. So, if we don't have volunteers, we don't have an event," said Davison.

This year's Relay for Life event is set for May 16 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. More information on the event is available HERE.



