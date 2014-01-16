Moss Bluff man indicted on child porn charge

A 66-year-old Moss Bluff man was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography on Thursday.

Gary W. Donahoo, who was arrested by state police in May, was indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury.

Donahoo faces up to a $50,000 fine and from five to 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Other Indictments

Stephon Enrique Fallon, 22, was indicted on two counts of aggravated incest and one count of aggravated rape.

Quincy Theodore Simmons, 27, was indicted on one count each of aggravated rape and sexual battery.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.