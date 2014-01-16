Crime Roundup: Chase leads to multiple arrests in Lake Charles

Two men are in custody and authorities are searching for a third after a high-speed chase ended with the suspects crashing off of the Interstate 10 in Lake Charles, authorities said.

According to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Elijah J. Alexander, 20, and Anthony Williams, 22, were arrested early Wednesday morning.

Alexander, of Lafayette, was charged with speeding, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of stolen firearms and possession of stolen things over $1,500.

Williams, of Orange, Texas, was charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of stolen firearms and possession of stolen things over $1,500, illegal possession of a weapon in presence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond is pending for both men.

Westlake Police Chief Michael Dickerson said an officer attempted to stop an eastbound vehicle for speeding on Interstate 10.

"The subject refused to stop and sped up," Dickerson said. "The vehicle got off at the Lakeshore Drive Exit, made the circle and crashed at the beach. Three subjects bailed out of the vehicle."

Alexander and Williams were captured while Westlake Police are searching for the third suspect.

Dickerson said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Orange, Texas.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Matthew Dywane Sims, 22, Lake Charles: simple burglary on an inhabited dwelling, theft under $500. Bond: $85,000.

• Johnny Louis Bertrand, 46, Sulphur: drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $30,000.

• Michael Terrell Watts, 28, Seminary, Miss.: drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $25,000.

• Kaneesha Renee Bellow, 23, Jennings: cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $10,000.

• Anthony Dewayne Davis Sr., 29, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute.

• Christina Elizabeth McCracken, 41, Vinton: second-offense marijuana possession, drug possession, probation violation.

• Lloyd Thomas Moon II, 32, Lake Charles: theft over $1,500, possession of stolen things over $1,500, non-moving violation.

