Dancing cop has all the moves

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Westlake Police uncover a stolen gun, arrest two men, and search for a third suspect following a high speed chase along I-10. See the story at noon, and read more HERE.

An east Texas man is fighting for his life after being trapped in a fire because his wheelchair was stuck in the mud. We'll explain how he made it out of the fire at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, are driverless cars coming in the near future? One state is already rolling out rules to govern the new technology when it finally hits the streets.

Plus, it's not everyday you see a police officer dancing his way into the hearts of those he serves. We'll show you how one officer his using his smooth moves to get cars moving down the road safely, or you can read more HERE.



In weather, it's another beautiful day. Ben tells me our temperatures will rise well into the 60's today and tonight will not be as cold. What can we expect on our weekend? Check out the answer during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.



Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!