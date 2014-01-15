New program teaches students health topics in Calcasieu Parish

Louisiana is the fattest state in the nation.

Calcasieu Parish is part of the problem with more than 30% of adults considered obese, but now there's an effort to use students to help change the statistics.

It's a program to help promote health literacy, while still meeting the common core standards.

"HealthTeacher is going to be a great tool for teachers to use in the classroom," said Marcie Rome, Community Engagement Manager for Calcasieu Parish School Board. "There's definitely a great need for health education."

HealthTeacher is an online curriculum with nearly 200 health lessons for students in kindergarten through high school.

"This is a great way for teachers to integrate health education inside their classroom and still stay within the standards," said Rome.

GoNoodle is another part of the program, which offers students quick activity breaks inside a classroom. The exercises still incorporate topics like math, geography, and reading.

"What it relieves the teacher from having to do is going out and doing the research and going out and having to learn new standards related to health," said Rome. "It's all provided right there for them."

And school officials hope HealthTeacher will ultimately improve the health of students in Calcasieu parish.

