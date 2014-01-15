Welsh Police to issue speeding tickets by mail with new equipment

Coming soon, there will no longer be any talking your way out of a speeding ticket, at least not to an officer.

Welsh Police are looking to acquire new handheld speed enforcement radars with cameras, which will snap pictures of speed limit violators on interstate 10.

Instead of getting pulled over, tickets will be mailed.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have the story tonight on Nightcast.

