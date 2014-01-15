Calcasieu career center offers workforce preparedness courses

With Southwest Louisiana's projected economic boom, the Calcasieu Parish Business and Career Solutions Center is making sure that local people looking for jobs are prepared.

The center is holding several orientation sessions throughout January and February to help ready the workforce for industry jobs.

The sessions are free and provide step-by-step instructions on how to enroll in programs, build a resume and apply for jobs.

"In this brochure, you will see there are 6 steps that an individual needs to take before they can actually get positioned with industry. So, we're out there promoting this guide as well as the brochure to just give them information, so that they will be prepared when it's that time for our economic expansion to get employed," said Stephanie Seemion, WIB Director.

Organizers ask that participants sign up for the sessions ahead of time. Sessions will be held at 1:30 p.m. on January 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31 at the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, located at 2424 3rd Street in Lake Charles.

Those who are interested may register at the center or by calling 337-721-4010.

