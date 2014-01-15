MLK holiday closures, events announced

The following events and closures have been announced in Southwest Louisiana regarding the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

Calcasieu Parish:

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury: All parish departments closed January 20.



Residents who normally have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.



Lake Charles:

Martin Luther King Jr. Festival: Breakfast and Memorial Services set for January 17 at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1800 Country Club Rd. in Lake Charles.

Gospel Extravaganza set for January 19 at 6 p.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship, located at 2401 6th St. in Lake Charles.

Parade and Family Day set for January 20 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Family Day begins at 8:30 a.m., and the parade rolls at 11 a.m.

City of Lake Charles: Offices closed January 20.

There will be no trash or garbage pickup on January 20. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, January 21. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, January 22. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All recycling stations, including the roving recycling truck and the incinerator will be closed on January 20. They will resume regular operations on January 21.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other City departments will also close on January 20, and will resume regular working hours on January 21.

Chennault International Airport Authority: Offices closed January 20.

Sulphur:

City of Sulphur: Offices closed January 20. There will be no interruptions to residential trash and garbage collection.

Jefferson Davis Parish:

Welsh:

Trash and garbage pickup: Both Monday and Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, January 21.

Vernon Parish:

Fort Polk:

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital: All clinics, labs and the Outpatient Pharmacy will be closed January 17-20 for a training holiday and the Martin Luther King federal holiday. BJACH's Emergency room and wards are open 24/7. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 21.

Lafayette Parish:



Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade: January 19 at 3 p.m. Parade route starts at the Clifton Center on Willow St. A music extravaganza will follow at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 4:30 p.m. Edward Rubin, 15th Judicial District Court Judge, will serve as parade marshal.

Trash and garbage collection: Collection of residential garbage and recycling will occur on Martin Luther King Day in Lafayette Parish.

Allied Waste and the Recycling Foundation will run their regular residential garbage and recycling collection routes on Monday. There will be no changes to the waste collection schedule for Lafayette Parish residents the entire week of the MLK holiday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. will be closed on Monday in recognition of the MLK holiday. The facility will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lafayette Transit System: No Daytime, Night Owl or Para-transit services on Monday, January 20. Regularly scheduled transit services will resume on Tuesday, January 21.

Send your holiday events and closures to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.