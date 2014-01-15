MLK holiday closures, events announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MLK holiday closures, events announced

(Source: Minnesota Historical Society) (Source: Minnesota Historical Society)

The following events and closures have been announced in Southwest Louisiana regarding the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

 

Calcasieu Parish:

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury: All parish departments closed January 20.

Residents who normally have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.

Lake Charles:

Martin Luther King Jr. Festival: Breakfast and Memorial Services set for January 17 at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1800 Country Club Rd. in Lake Charles.

Gospel Extravaganza set for January 19 at 6 p.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship, located at 2401 6th St. in Lake Charles.

Parade and Family Day set for January 20 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Family Day begins at 8:30 a.m., and the parade rolls at 11 a.m.

City of Lake Charles: Offices closed January 20.

There will be no trash or garbage pickup on January 20. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, January 21. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, January 22. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All recycling stations, including the roving recycling truck and the incinerator will be closed on January 20. They will resume regular operations on January 21.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other City departments will also close on January 20, and will resume regular working hours on January 21.

Chennault International Airport Authority: Offices closed January 20.

Sulphur:

City of Sulphur: Offices closed January 20. There will be no interruptions to residential trash and garbage collection.

 

Jefferson Davis Parish:

Welsh:

Trash and garbage pickup:  Both Monday and Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, January 21.

 

Vernon Parish:

Fort Polk:

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital: All clinics, labs and the Outpatient Pharmacy will be closed January 17-20 for a training holiday and the Martin Luther King federal holiday. BJACH's Emergency room and wards are open 24/7. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 21.

 

Lafayette Parish:

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade: January 19 at 3 p.m. Parade route starts at the Clifton Center on Willow St. A music extravaganza will follow at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 4:30 p.m. Edward Rubin, 15th Judicial District Court Judge, will serve as parade marshal.

Trash and garbage collection: Collection of residential garbage and recycling will occur on Martin Luther King Day in Lafayette Parish.

Allied Waste and the Recycling Foundation will run their regular residential garbage and recycling collection routes on Monday. There will be no changes to the waste collection schedule for Lafayette Parish residents the entire week of the MLK holiday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. will be closed on Monday in recognition of the MLK holiday. The facility will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Lafayette Transit System: No Daytime, Night Owl or Para-transit services on Monday, January 20. Regularly scheduled transit services will resume on Tuesday, January 21.

 

Send your holiday events and closures to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly