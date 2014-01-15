Boil advisory issued for parts of Starks

A boil advisory has been issued for the areas around Evangeline Highway and La. 109 in Starks.

Calcasieu Waterworks District 14, Ward 5 officials said that Starks High School was also affected.

A break in the water supply system caused a loss of pressure and forced officials to issue the advisory.

All tap water being used for consumption (brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning foods, cooking, drinking, etc.) should be boiled for at least one minute prior to use.

The advisory, required by state regulations, was issued at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until the state Department of Health and Hospitals verifies that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.