Crime Roundup: Westlake man accused of burglary, theft

A 54-year-old Westlake man has been charged with simple burglary and theft over $1,500, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said John Castille Jr. was arrested Tuesday in connection with a burglary last week at a Moss Bluff business.

Myers said Castille was seen on video surveillance stealing copper tubing, condenser coils, an ice maker, a tool box and a glass two-door cooler. The items were valued at over $11,000.

Judge Clayton Davis set Castille's bond at $5,000.

 

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Dexter Jameone Allen, 27, Vinton: possession of stolen things over $1,500. Bond: $150,000.

• Kendrick Charles Drake, 31, Sulphur: possession of stolen things over $1,500. Bond: $150,000.

• John Patrick Ray, 41, Sulphur: two counts of drug possession. Bond: $150,000.

• Scarlett Rachel Townsend, 30, Lake Charles: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property $500 to $50,000. Bond: $105,000.

• Claude Stanley Williams, 20, Lake Charles: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things over $500, first-offense marijuana possession. Bond: $101,000.

• Marvin Dale Clement Jr., 28, Sulphur: two counts of cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $100,000.

• Matthew Steven Amos Sr., 36, Westlake: two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of simple criminal damage to property $500 to $50,000, theft under $500. Bond: $90,000.

• Tyrico Martinis Humphrey, 39, Lake Charles: two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, third-offense marijuana possession, moving violation. Bond: $12,100.

• Michael W. Andrus, 39, Lake Charles: two counts of simple burglary.

• Melchezideck Jerome Simon, 41, Lake Charles: two counts of drug possession, second-offense marijuana possession, non-moving violation.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

