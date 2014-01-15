Crime Roundup: Westlake man accused of burglary, theft

A 54-year-old Westlake man has been charged with simple burglary and theft over $1,500, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said John Castille Jr. was arrested Tuesday in connection with a burglary last week at a Moss Bluff business.

Myers said Castille was seen on video surveillance stealing copper tubing, condenser coils, an ice maker, a tool box and a glass two-door cooler. The items were valued at over $11,000.

Judge Clayton Davis set Castille's bond at $5,000.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Dexter Jameone Allen, 27, Vinton: possession of stolen things over $1,500. Bond: $150,000.

• Kendrick Charles Drake, 31, Sulphur: possession of stolen things over $1,500. Bond: $150,000.

• John Patrick Ray, 41, Sulphur: two counts of drug possession. Bond: $150,000.

• Scarlett Rachel Townsend, 30, Lake Charles: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property $500 to $50,000. Bond: $105,000.

• Claude Stanley Williams, 20, Lake Charles: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things over $500, first-offense marijuana possession. Bond: $101,000.

• Marvin Dale Clement Jr., 28, Sulphur: two counts of cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $100,000.

• Matthew Steven Amos Sr., 36, Westlake: two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of simple criminal damage to property $500 to $50,000, theft under $500. Bond: $90,000.

• Tyrico Martinis Humphrey, 39, Lake Charles: two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, third-offense marijuana possession, moving violation. Bond: $12,100.

• Michael W. Andrus, 39, Lake Charles: two counts of simple burglary.

• Melchezideck Jerome Simon, 41, Lake Charles: two counts of drug possession, second-offense marijuana possession, non-moving violation.

