All clear given at Calcasieu DA's building

The all clear has been given after the Calcasieu District Attorney's Building was evacuated when smoke was seen coming from the first floor on Wednesday.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to the incident. Fire officials say that some insulation in the building had fallen over onto a heating system, causing smoke but no fire.

"We received an alarm that had smoke in the building. When we got here, we located a problem with the electrical unit in the A/C unit," said Lake Charles District Fire Chief Chris Carroll. "There was some insulation that fell on one of the coils, causing it to burn and smoke up the building..."

It took about 20 minutes for fire officials to give the all-clear after the incident occurred.



