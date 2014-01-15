Loud noise and rumbling in the night

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Several of you called our newsroom about hearing a loud noise in the Carlyss area last night. It turns out that there was some sort of incident at the Dupont facility in Orange, Texas. We'll share what company officials are saying today at noon, and you can also read more HERE.

Also today, the murder of an east Texas mother is now getting national attention. The case has the FCC asking major hotel chains to take a closer look at their 9-1-1 dialing systems.

Plus, pet oxygen masks are the latest tool some Alabama firefighters are using. We'll take a look at how the masks are expected to make a difference.

In weather, Ben tells me to keep my jacket handy today as temperatures will remain cool – our highs today will only get to the mid to upper 50's. What can we expect overnight and into tomorrow? Tune in for Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers, or you can read more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!