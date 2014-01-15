Letter from Lake Charles girl to Jackie Kennedy released

Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery was 10 years old when she sent a hand-written message to Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband. (Source: NBC Nightly News)

A 50-year-old letter written by a former Lake Charles resident is garnering national attention.

Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery was 10 years old when she sent a hand-written message to Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband.

Vallery's letter was one of the tens of thousands of condolences to Mrs. Kennedy that were released by the Kennedy Library on Tuesday.

Vallery, who lives in Houston and still has family in Lake Charles and DeRidder, contacted KPLC through email and said she was surprised and honored to know that her letter was included in Mrs. Kennedy's personal papers.

"I was surprised to see my letter on a news program, because I thought all those letters were thrown away decades ago," Vallery said. "At this time, I can't think of why I would have invited her and her children to my parent's home except to say I thought of it as being safe and loving. Probably something I thought she needed at the time."

Vallery's message to Mrs. Kennedy included the following:

"I think your (sic) the nicest lady in the whole world. I mean it, too. ..

"Mrs. Kennedy, I would love for you and your children to come over to our house when you not are busy. ...

"I guess you haven't got over the shock of your husband's death, because I haven't either."



