Letter from Lake Charles girl to Jackie Kennedy released - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Letter from Lake Charles girl to Jackie Kennedy released

Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery was 10 years old when she sent a hand-written message to Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband. (Source: NBC Nightly News) Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery was 10 years old when she sent a hand-written message to Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband. (Source: NBC Nightly News)
Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery. (Source: Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery) Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery. (Source: Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery)
Jackie Kennedy. (Source: MGN Online) Jackie Kennedy. (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 50-year-old letter written by a former Lake Charles resident is garnering national attention.

Bridget Faith Hebert Vallery was 10 years old when she sent a hand-written message to Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband.

Vallery's letter was one of the tens of thousands of condolences to Mrs. Kennedy that were released by the Kennedy Library on Tuesday.

Vallery, who lives in Houston and still has family in Lake Charles and DeRidder, contacted KPLC through email and said she was surprised and honored to know that her letter was included in Mrs. Kennedy's personal papers.

"I was surprised to see my letter on a news program, because I thought all those letters were thrown away decades ago," Vallery said. "At this time, I can't think of why I would have invited her and her children to my parent's home except to say I thought of it as being safe and loving. Probably something I thought she needed at the time."

Vallery's message to Mrs. Kennedy included the following:

"I think your (sic) the nicest lady in the whole world. I mean it, too. ..

"Mrs. Kennedy, I would love for you and your children to come over to our house when you not are busy. ...

"I guess you haven't got over the shock of your husband's death, because I haven't either."


You can watch a NBC Nightly News video which mentions Vallery's letter HERE. A CBS News report, which also mentions Vallery, can be seen HERE.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly