Local eighth graders participate in Career Discovery Day

Local eighth graders got the chance to explore future careers at the Career Discovery Day, held Tuesday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The event was a coordinated effort by local business, school and community leaders.



"With this new industrial expansion coming on, there's going to be many, many, many jobs available," said Bob Smith, Career Discovery Day Chair.

"There's everything from marine tech and welding, machinists and pipe-fitters. We want to introduce these kids into the possibility that they can get into a tremendous career, after they undergo some training after they get out of high school," said Smith.

An estimated 4,000 students from the five-parish area attended the event, which was sponsored by Sasol.

