Board to discuss school closures at Jan. 21 meeting

At the Tuesday night meeting, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that it will host a special meeting at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, to further discuss the future of the three Lake Area schools.

The schools being considered for closure are: Reynaud Middle, John F. Kennedy Elementary and Ralph Wilson Elementary.

The closures are part of an effort to help close a projected $10 million budget shortfall for 2014-2015 for the school board.



Originally, T.H. Watkins was also being considered for consolidation, but at a December meeting, board members removed Watkins and added JFK Elementary.

